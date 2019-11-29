Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Thommo, yer gettin a pastin...' - Sportscene predictions with Grado

Jack Ross is aiming to maintain his winning start as Hibernian head coach and his side can draw level with fifth-placed Kilmarnock by beating the Rugby Park side in Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixture.

Hearts are one of four teams on 11 points at the foot of the table, and Austin MacPhee's men travel to Ibrox to take on a Rangers side buoyed by a vital Europa League point in Rotterdam a day later.

The other three teams at the bottom also face away fixtures, with basement team St Johnstone travelling to Motherwell, Hamilton Academical taking on Livingston and St Mirren heading to Aberdeen.

Celtic confirmed top spot in their Europa League group with a home win over Rennes on Thursday. Neil Lennon's men travel to Dingwall to take on a Ross County side that are winless in their past eight.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson may be part of the squad after a scan showed his ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, and Zak Vyner is back in training after a shoulder problem. Funso Ojo remains out, but should return to full training in mid-December.

Kirk Broadfoot is missing for St Mirren - the centre-back will see a specialist about a foot injury, although it is not believed to be serious. Otherwise boss Jim Goodwin has a strong squad from which to choose.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We expect St Mirren to come in and sit in against us, and frustrate. We've seen it enough at Pittodrie over the years where the emphasis is on us to play with tempo and the right speed to upset the opposition."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We are capable of beating anybody on any day. We showed that against Aberdeen down at our place [a 1-0 win in August]. We just continue doing what we're doing in terms of the back to middle and sharpen up a wee bit in front of goal and we won't be far away."

Did you know? St Mirren have lost all seven of their away league games this season - no team have lost their first eight games on the road in the top flight since Dundee United in the 2000-01 season.

Hibernian v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Ross believes striker Florian Kamberi will be fit to feature this weekend after coming off with a back injury against St Mirren on Wednesday, while defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are back in full training following long-term absences.

Stuart Findlay is still sidelined for Kilmarnock, while Eamonn Brophy and Stephen O'Donnell have been nursing injuries this week, although both trained on Friday and are in the squad. Striker Osman Sow made his comeback from an ankle complaint as a late substitute in last weekend's hammering of Hearts.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "When I came into the group, they were noisy, vocal, they're good characters in the group. I never felt as if I felt I was walking into a dressing room with any issues - in fact the exact opposite, and that's proving to be the case so far."

Kilmarnock assistant manager Alex Dyer: "It's different because a new manager has come in and everyone wants to impress but every time you go to Hibs it's always going to be a hard game. We've got enough experience in our changing room to handle that and we're raring to go."

Did you know? Kilmarnock striker Brophy has netted four goals in his past four league games against Hibernian, while Hibs forward Christian Doidge has scored in each of his last three matches in a row (and five goals in total) after failing to find the net in any of his first nine Premiership appearances.

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston have a fitness doubt over Scott Tiffoney, who is battling a hamstring problem, but Chris Erskine is pushing for a comeback after two months out. Cece Pepe, Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Sam Stubbs and Scott Martin return from suspension for Hamilton, who lost a hard-fought encounter with Rangers 3-1 on Sunday. But Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton (all knee) remain unavailable.

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "It's going to be tough. You saw how good they were on Sunday against Rangers - compact, got threats in wide areas, and two boys up top who battle and feed off chances."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "Their home record is fantastic. I have the utmost admiration for Livingston. They have built up a reputation of being competitive, direct, but people forget that they have some really good, talented football players."

Did you know? Hamilton have just one victory in their past 12 league matches and are winless in their past seven (three draws and four losses) since a 2-1 win over opponents Livingston in September.

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell will check on the fitness of James Scott after illness. Winger Christian Ilic is still recovering from a hamstring issue, while long-term absentees David Devine, Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain unavailable.

Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry are both suspended for St Johnstone after their late red cards in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen, but there are no injury concerns for Tommy Wright's side.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Tommy [Wright] always has them well-organised. I don't think their league position suggests how they have played at times. St Johnstone have pace up top with their front three and they are dangerous."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The game we played here [against Motherwell] we should have won, we missed a penalty, we created more than they did. It is a tough game but we're not going there in any fear, we know we're every bit as good as Motherwell on our day."

Did you know? Motherwell are looking to avoid suffering three consecutive league defeats for the first time since December 2018, having lost 2-0 to Celtic and 3-1 to Hibs in their past two outings.

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Ross County have reported no new injury problems but Tom Grivosti, Iain Vigurs and Don Cowie are working their way back to fitness, while back-up goalkeeper Jack Ruddy has been struggling with illness.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could miss the trip to Dingwall with a "niggle", according to manager Lennon. Jeremie Frimpong returns and Mohamed Elyounoussi is recovering from a foot injury. Jonny Hayes, Boli Bolingoli, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Vakoun Bayo, Jozo Simunovic and Daniel Arzani are stil missing.

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell, speaking to The Press and Journal: "We have conceded 10 goals in two games against the Old Firm and we have to make ourselves much more difficult to play against. As much as we're playing against a team that's flying high, it can be a great foundation to build confidence."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Teams raise their game when we are in town so we know how fraught the game could be. But we're in a good place, not taking anything for granted, and we have to stay really focused now because the games are coming thick and fast."

Did you know? James Forrest has bagged five goals in his last five league games for Celtic, as many as he had across his previous 28 such appearances.

Rangers v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident Jermain Defoe will be fit after missing the 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord with a knock. There are no other major fitness problems for the Ibrox side.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett comes back into contention following seven weeks out with a knee injury. Peter Haring underwent fresh surgery on his groin problem two weeks ago and is working on his rehab, while John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington are also fighting to get back to fitness.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I am aware there is a cup final next week and there is a make-or-break game against Young Boys and we have to go to Celtic Park [in December]. But for me, the focus is on Hearts. They took two points away from us not so long ago so I think it would be very silly if we forget about the challenge that is in front of us."

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "We'll need to be at our best, and will need to take advantage of the individual moments in the game. If we don't have the right mentality going to Ibrox it's going to be a really long 90 minutes."

Did you know? Rangers have won 15 of their past 16 matches at Ibrox in all competitions, scoring 44 goals while conceding just six. Hearts meanwhile have gone 366 minutes of play without an away league goal, with their most recent an Aaron Hickey winner against Hibs in September.