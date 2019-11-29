Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers: Dutch police made 42 arrests but 'no big problems'

Rangers earned a 2-2 draw to go top of their Europa League group

Dutch police made 42 arrests in connection with Thursday's Europa League match between Feyenoord and Rangers in Rotterdam.

A spokesperson said most of those arrested were locals, adding there were "no big problems".

A hotel bar with Rangers fans inside was briefly attacked by Feyenoord hooligans but no one was hurt.

Rangers sold 3,000 tickets for the 2-2 draw, which takes them top of qualifying Group G.

However, many more supporters made the the trip to the Netherlands, with police in Amsterdam saying there were around 600 visiting bars in the city during the game and no incidents of trouble.

The Ibrox club could face Uefa punishment, though, after fans set off flares inside the stadium before kick off.