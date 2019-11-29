Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Neil Lennon, Steven Gerrard

"Do you believe me now? He's not for sale. He's not for sale at any price!": Rangers boss Steven Gerrard repeats the importance of keeping Alfredo Morelos after the striker scored both goals in last night's 2-2 draw at Feyenoord. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon hails a "landmark night" after Celtic beat Rennes last night to finish first in a Uefa qualifying group for the first time. (Daily Mail)

In-form midfielder Ryan Christie believes that Celtic have shown they are a big European side again, rising to manager Neil Lennon's challenge to make a mark on the continent. (Evening Times)

Hearts have reached a critical point in negotiations with Daniel Stendel as their search for a new manager enters a fifth week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts midfielder Ian Black warns the club has to make a decision on their new manager before the end of this week and questions whether favourite Daniel Stendel really wants the job. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is free to add new players to his squad next month - but there will be no blank cheques from new chairman Dave Cormack. (Sun)

Borna Barisic believes a raucous Ibrox crowd can help roar Rangers into the Europa League knockout stage against Young Boys as he prepares for a grandstand finish to Group G. (Daily Record)

"He just has to believe in himself a little bit more, because we believe in him," Celtic boss Neil Lennon is full of praise for Lewis Morgan after deploying the winger in a central role in the 3-1 win over Rennes. (Daily Record)

Willie Collum will referee next month's League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers, the Scottish FA has announced. (Evening Times)

Calum Butcher had agreed a contract extension that will keep him at Dundee United until the summer of 2023. (Courier)

Falkirk have posted a loss of £693,000 for the year to May 2019 when they were relegated from the Championship. (Times, print edition)

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson is resigned to losing striker Mitch Curry when his loan deal from Middlesbrough expires in January. (Press & Journal)

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is fit to return after an appendix operation, with emergency loan signing Conor Hazard going back to Celtic. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee has revealed a failed move to Parkhead in 2017 still haunts him to this day. (Daily Record)