Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates was sent off against Bristol City, earning him a three-match ban which he has served

Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard will miss Saturday's game with a rib injury, but former Derby goalkeeper Frank Fielding may return.

Defensive duo Shane Ferguson and Shaun Hutchinson are ruled out, as are Tom Elliott and Jason McCarthy.

Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson has an ankle injury.

Hamstring trouble keeps Samba Sow out and Yuri Ribeiro is still unavailable with a knee problem, but Ryan Yates is free to play after suspension.

Match facts