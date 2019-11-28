Steven Gerrard: Rangers denied 'blatant' penalty in Feyenoord draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers: Alfredo Morelos 'scoring in big games ' - Billy Dodds

Manager Steven Gerrard has asked for "an explanation" from Uefa after Rangers were denied a "blatant" penalty in their 2-2 draw at Feyenoord.

The Europa League tie was poised at 1-1 in Rotterdam when Leroy Fer challenged Alfredo Morelos in the box.

Gerrard said referee Damir Skomina, who oversaw the Champions League final in June, would be "devastated" when he watches the incident back.

"It's a blatant penalty. A blatant penalty," the Rangers boss added.

"Climbing all over him, desperate defending, he crushes him to the floor. Anywhere else on the pitch it's a foul. So it's a penalty.

"I would like an explanation from Uefa as to why we didn't get that penalty."

While Gerrard's ire was clear, so was his pride in a team that somehow lifted itself from the canvas at half-time.

Deservedly behind to a deflected Jens Toornstra goal, a quick-fire Alfredo Morelos double turned the game on its head, only for Luis Sinisterra to salvage a draw.

The result leaves Rangers top of Group G, and they will qualify for the last 32 by avoiding defeat when Young Boys visit Glasgow in their final fixture in two weeks.

"I think it's a fair result. Feyenoord were better in the first half, I thought we were excellent in the second," Gerrard said.

"I asked the players to remember what we stand for, what we're about, how hard we've worked to get this opportunity.

"I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it. We won the second half 2-1 and I thought we deserved it."

In the build-up to the match, Gerrard insisted Colombia international Morelos would not be sold even for £50m.

After taking his season tally to 24 goals, his manager added: "Do you believe me now? He's not for sale. He's not for sale at any price. That's what he is about. Two fantastic goals."

While Gerrard praised Morelos' clinical streak, adversary Dick Advocaat lamented it.

"Their striker is a great striker because he scored two goals, but for the rest of the time I didn't see him. He is still a good striker. That makes the difference."