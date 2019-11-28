Matty Cash: Nottingham Forest midfielder signs new deal until 2023

Matty Cash made his Nottingham Forest debut against Burton Albion as as an 18-year-old in 2016

Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract.

The deal ties him to the City Ground until the summer of 2023.

Cash, 22, who started his career in the Wycombe academy, has scored 12 times in 115 appearances since making his debut in August 2016.

He has been an ever-present in all competitions for Forest this season to help them to fourth place in the Championship after 17 matches.