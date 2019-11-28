Ethan Galbraith: NI teenager makes Manchester United debut as a late sub in Europa League defeat

United's young side took the lead in Astana before the home side fought back to win 2-1

Northern Ireland teenager Ethan Galbraith made his Manchester United debut as a late substitute in the Europa League 2-1 defeat by Astana.

Glengormley native Galbraith was part of a youthful squad that travelled to Kazakhstan with United already having qualified for the knockout stage.

Galbraith came on in the 89th minute after Astana had fought back to lead following Jesse Lingard's early goal.

The 18-year-old won his first Northern Ireland senior cap in September.

Galbraith signed his first professional contract with United in May 2018 having joined the Red Devils in 2017 and has been a regular in the Old Trafford club's under-23 side this season.

Before that, his youth career included spells with Crusaders and Linfield.

The midfielder played for United in this year's Super Cup NI before making his Northern Ireland debut during the friendly victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park on 5 September.

Lingard, the eldest of the outfield players at 26 and captain for the night, gave United a 10th-minute lead with a deflected low strike.

But seconds after Tahith Chong produced an astonishing miss for United, Dmitriy Shomko's levelled for Astana on 55 minutes before a Di'Shon Bernard own goal put the home side ahead seven minutes later.