Dave Cormack wants to make Aberdeen 'biggest animal' possible

Dave Cormack will officially take over as Aberdeen chairman next month

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says new chairman Dave Cormack wants to make the club the "biggest animal" it can be.

US-based software entrepreneur Cormack has been on the Pittodrie board since June 2017, largely funding the newly-opened £12m training centre bearing his name.

Currently vice-chairman, the Aberdonian will replace will replace long-serving Stewart Milne next month.

"He has brought much-needed energy to the board," McInnes said of Cormack.

"He has brought expertise, ideas, finance, and his ambitions are clear - he wants this club to be the biggest animal we can be, that is something we all want and hopefully we can achieve it."

Cormack will inject £5m of investment into the club, which has also announced a "strategic partnership" with Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

McInnes hopes a portion of the incoming funds will be allocated to his playing budget, which he says the new chairman has helped boost over the past two seasons.

"Dave and the chairman and the board get that what is on the pitch is the main driver," the manager added.

"He is part of that board that discussed transfers and recruitment, he has allowed and helped me bring in players and push to try and make that happen. So Dave and I have worked really closely.

"Dave has been really strong on the point that he wants to try and make the first team as strong as possible and that type of support is invaluable, and hopefully we can have that a bit more going forward."

The Aberdeen boss also paid tribute to outgoing chairman Milne, who will step down after nearly 22 years in the post, while remaining on the board.

"He has navigated the club through different difficulties and challenges," McInnes said. "He is handing the club over in a good state, he is still going to be involved, which is great for the club.

"Stewart deserves to step down, and it is also good we have got the opportunity to work with our new chairman and the energy, enthusiasm and ideas that Dave brings will help the club step on now."