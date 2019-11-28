West Ham: 'I don't talk about future' - Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham have gone seven league matches without a victory

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says he never discusses the future with the club's hierarchy.

The 66-year-old Chilean was appointed in May 2018 but has come under increasing pressure with five defeats in the last six league games.

The Hammers are only one place above the relegation zone with three wins from their opening 13 matches.

"You must be clear, it is game by game," said Pellegrini before Saturday's visit to Chelsea.

"We never talk about the future."

Pellegrini, whose team finished 10th last term, added: "It is the same question asked when we were winning.

"Football changes every game so we are working to beat Chelsea and improve."

With Lukasz Fabianski sidelined since September because of a hip injury, reserve goalkeeper Roberto, who joined on a free transfer from Espanyol in May, has been heavily criticised during West Ham's poor run.

The 33-year-old Spaniard was at fault again during Jose Mourinho's first match in charge of Tottenham at the London Stadium last weekend, which Spurs won 3-2.

"Of course I am concerned, but it is not just about the goalkeeper," Pellegrini said.

"Every time you decide your starting XI you have the complete week to work with them, and the technical staff, about positives and negative things.

"Of course it's not a comfortable position (for Roberto). He knows exactly about his performance, he has a career behind him, he has been a very good player in big teams so of course he cannot be happy in the moment, but it is what has happened and he must try to improve."