Jack Ross: Old Firm's Europa League success helped by domestic tests

Jack Ross has guided Hibernian to victories in his first two matches as head coach

The Europa League success of Celtic and Rangers owes to the "challenges they face on a weekly basis", says Hibernian head coach Jack Ross.

Celtic have already secured their passage to the last 32, while Rangers can do likewise by avoiding defeat in their final group game.

And former Sunderland manager Ross says the Scottish game deserves credit.

"You would like to think that's a reflection on the state of the game across the whole country," Ross said.

"You would like to think that's a reflection upon the challenges they face on a weekly basis.

"If there's a knockdown effect - the obvious one in terms of the coefficient - to the other clubs in the country, then great."

Former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren boss Ross - sacked by English League One side Sunderland in October - has won both Premiership matches since taking charge of Hibs earlier this month.

While arguing it is hard to weigh the top flight against the English game, he believes Scottish football ought to be given a greater billing.

"They're almost non-comparable," Ross added. "It's just differences, the number of games, the logistics of travelling and some of the finances are different as well.

"There are some really good clubs, players, coaches and managers [in Scotland] and sometimes we don't do enough to embrace that and promote it. Coming back has emphasised that."

Having seen off St Johnstone, Motherwell and St Mirren in their past three matches, Hibs sit sixth in the Premiership and host fifth-placed Kilmarnock, three points above them, on Saturday.

Ross expects striker Florian Kamberi, withdrawn during Tuesday's 2-1 victory in Paisley with a back complaint, will be fit to feature.

Veteran defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray have returned to full training following long-term injury absences.