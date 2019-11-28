Beth Mead: England forward signs new Arsenal Women deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Mead repeats brilliant England goal for Arsenal

England forward Beth Mead has signed a new "long-term" contract with Women's Super League champions Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has scored 32 goals in 76 appearances for the London club since arriving from Sunderland in January 2017.

Mead, capped 25 times for England, has scored three goals in her past six appearances for her country.

"Beth is an integral part of our squad," said Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.

"Beth is incredibly talented, and she has developed so much in the last couple of years, so we are excited to see her continued growth."

Mead joined the Gunners in 2017 after her former club Sunderland reverted to part-time status.

She was Arsenal's top scorer in her first full WSL season with the club in 2017-18, scoring 16 goals in 24 starts in all competitions, and helped them to the title last term with seven goals and 12 assists.

Mead has scored four goals in 11 appearances so far this season.