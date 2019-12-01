Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic

A wonderful goal from Ivan Toney set League One high-flyers Peterborough on their way to a comfortable home win over National League Dover which booked their place in the FA Cup third round.

The striker needed just seven minutes on his return from a one-match ban to make his mark with a sublime 35-yard volley, his 13th goal of the season, before Frankie Kent and Mo Eisa sealed the win late on.

Toney is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs and he did his reputation no harm with a stunning finish over visiting goalkeeper Lee Worgan.

Strike partner Eisa then sliced badly wide from 10 yards with the goal gaping, while in the second half he was twice denied by fine, low saves from Worgan after being set up by Marcus Maddison and then Toney.

At the other end Jack Munns curled an effort against the outside of a post from 20 yards, but that was as close as the visitors came to an equaliser as Peterborough wrapped up the win.

Kent scored with a near-post finish from a Maddison corner in the 79th minute before seven minutes later Eisa netted from 10 yards after a low Serhat Tasdemir cross.

Match report supplied by PA Media.