DR Congo's TP Mazembe plan new 50,000 seat stadium

Fifa president Gianni Infantino (left) took part in the 80th anniversary celebrations of DR Congo's TP Mazembe owned by Moise Katumbi (right) (Photo courtesy TP Mazembe)

Five-time African champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo have said it plans to construct a 50,000 capacity stadium next year.

Club president Moise Katumbi announced the development on Thursday as part of the Lubumbashi club's on-going 80th anniversary celebrations.

Among those attending the festivities were Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad, who Katumbi took to the site of the new stadium.

"We got a loan sometime back to construct a stadium but its capacity is only 22,000 meaning that the majority of our fans can only watch our matches on television," he told the BBC.

"But we want to build a brand new one next year. The capacity will be 50,000."

Infantino said he was impressed with the level of investment into Mazembe. He was particularly impressed with the Moise Katumbi Academy and the plans for the new stadium.

He also announced that world football's governing body will be helping in the construction of three synthetic pitches in other parts of the DR Congo.

On Wednesday evening, Ahmad, Infantino and Katumbi took part in a match that also featured African legends Samuel Eto'o and Kalusha Bwalya at TP Mazembe's current stadium.

Katumbi was recently named by Fifa as vice president of the newly formed World Football Club Association (WFCA).

He was among representatives from eight clubs from across the world in Zurich on Friday to discuss the new Fifa Club World Cup that will be played in China in 2021.

The WFCA will be headed up by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with AC Milan, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Club América and Guangzhou Evergrande joining Real and Mazembe as the founding clubs.