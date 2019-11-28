Plymouth Argyle: Broadcaster Trevor East joins board of directors

Trevor East (left) at the 2014 World Cup draw alongside ex-England boss Roy Hodgson and former FA chairman Greg Dyke

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Trevor East, a former deputy managing director of Sky Sports and head of ITV Sport, to their board of directors.

East has recently moved to Cornwall and still works with the Football Association, English Football League and England and Wales Cricket Board.

He joins an eight-strong Argyle board which includes chairman Simon Hallett.

"The immediate aim is very clear: to get Argyle back in the Championship," East told the club website.

"The potential is huge, and an infrastructure is being put in place to help [manager] Ryan [Lowe] and his team deliver the success Argyle deserves."

United States-based businessman Hallett invested a further £1.5m in the League Two club on Wednesday in the form of shares, having also wiped out a £4m loan in September.

East, a former Derby director and an original presenter on children's television programme Tiswas, is also currently a partner and board member of Pitch International, a sports marketing agency dealing in worldwide rights to English football.

"His knowledge and expertise of the football industry is second to none and will greatly benefit the club as we move forward," Hallett said.