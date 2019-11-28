Republic of Ireland leapfrog N Ireland in Fifa rankings

  • From the section Irish
NI manager Michael O'Neill and Robbie Brady
NI manager Michael O'Neill with Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Brady after a 0-0 friendly draw between the sides in Dublin in November 2018

The Republic of Ireland have overtaken Northern Ireland in the latest Fifa rankings ahead of a potential meeting between the sides in a Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast next March.

The Republic move up two places to 34th following their 1-1 qualifier draw with Denmark and a 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand four days earlier.

Northern Ireland drop two spots to 36th after a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands and then a 6-1 defeat by Germany.

Slovakia lie 32nd and Bosnia 49th.

Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland's opponents in their play-off semi-final on 26 March, drop one place, as do Northern Ireland's opponents, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

If Mick McCarthy's team and Michael O'Neill's side progress from their away ties, they will play each other at Windsor Park on 31 March with a place at this summer's Euro 2020 finals at stake.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you