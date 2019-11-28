Republic of Ireland leapfrog N Ireland in Fifa rankings
-
- From the section Irish
The Republic of Ireland have overtaken Northern Ireland in the latest Fifa rankings ahead of a potential meeting between the sides in a Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast next March.
The Republic move up two places to 34th following their 1-1 qualifier draw with Denmark and a 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand four days earlier.
Northern Ireland drop two spots to 36th after a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands and then a 6-1 defeat by Germany.
Slovakia lie 32nd and Bosnia 49th.
Slovakia, the Republic of Ireland's opponents in their play-off semi-final on 26 March, drop one place, as do Northern Ireland's opponents, Bosnia & Herzegovina.
If Mick McCarthy's team and Michael O'Neill's side progress from their away ties, they will play each other at Windsor Park on 31 March with a place at this summer's Euro 2020 finals at stake.