Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Dave King, Daniel Stendel

Violent clashes erupted last night as Rangers fans gathered in Amsterdam's Dam Square ahead of this evening's meeting with Feyenoord in Rotterdam. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon insists he could have bought a player with all of the cash Celtic have handed over in fines to Uefa in the past decade. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is sadness by Dave King's decision to step down as chairman, but is boosted by his decision to continue as a director as he revealed the Johannesburg-based businessman will always be a sounding board and valued ally. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove targets a 30-goal season as he brushes off transfer rumours. (Sun)

A Scottish bookmaker has suspended betting on the German manager Daniel Stendel joining Hearts. (Scotsman)

Chief executive Peter Lawwell collected over £3m in remuneration from Celtic in the last year and manager Neil Lennon says he is worth every penny. (Evening Times)

Manager Neil Lennon reckons midfielder Olivier Ntcham might just be thinking he's better off staying at Celtic after indicating his desire for a move away in the summer. (Sun)

Hibs boss Jack Ross admits midfielder Stevie Mallan is too good to be a substitute - despite leaving him on the bench for the third match in a row. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has backed fellow defender Craig Halkett to be a big player for the Tynecastle club and Scotland once he's fully fit. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has undergone surgery on an adductor muscle and is expected to remain sidelined until next year. (Edinburgh Evening News)

New Kilmarnock head of football operations James Fowler says rebuilding a decimated recruitment department is his priority. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Mirren skipper Stephen McGinn suffered defeat to Hibs on his 200th club appearance on Tuesday but the 30-year-old is now setting his sights on getting to 300. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is confident he can get a new contract for midfielder Calum Butcher over the line. (Courier, print edition)