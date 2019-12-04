Sheffield United v Newcastle United

Lys Mousset has scored or assisted eight of Sheffield United's last 11 Premier League goals

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has a fully-fit squad to choose from for Thursday's match.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin should be available despite being forced off during the draw with Manchester City.

Forward Andy Carroll missed that game with a minor injury but is back in training and could feature.

Full-back DeAndre Yedlin is nearing a return from the hip problem that has ruled him out of the last two matches.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: "He deserves all the praise in the world for the job he's done." That is Steve Bruce's opinion of Chris Wilder, who he managed back in the late 1990s at Sheffield United.

There are few who would disagree. Unbeaten in seven, winning plaudits left, right and centre for their performances, and - somewhat worryingly for Newcastle - currently scoring goals for fun at Bramall Lane.

Somewhat belatedly, Bruce is receiving some praise of his own for the work he is doing at his hometown club.

He says he'll always be grateful to the Blades for giving him his "eye-opening" break in management. He now faces the challenge of building some consistency for his Newcastle side by disrupting Sheffield United's superb start.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Steve Bruce: "He is an experienced manager. You are not just given jobs in the Premier League if you are bang average and Steve isn't bang average as a manager and a person.

"I speak to him quite regularly and I am certainly not surprised by the job he is doing at Newcastle.

"It is a big, big job and a huge football club and one that needed a big personality and they have certainly got one in Steve."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United keep on picking up points and I am very aware I have not tipped them enough to win this season.

I keep thinking they will run out of steam but that has not happened, and they have already shown that they are far better than I thought they were.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won five of their past six league and cup games against Sheffield United, though this will be the first meeting since 2010.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have not won a top-flight game on a Thursday since beating Bolton 2-1 at home on Christmas Day in 1947.

The Blades are unbeaten in seven league games (W2, D5).

They have not lost any of their last 62 league and cup matches by more than a single-goal margin.

Chris Wilder's side have scored three goals in successive Premier League home games - having netted more than twice in just two of their previous 44 such matches.

Lys Mousset has been directly involved in eight of the Blades' last 11 Premier League goals, scoring five and assisting three.

Newcastle United