Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Interim head coach Fredrik Ljungberg's final Arsenal appearance at the Emirates came in a Premier League win against Bolton in April 2007

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton, although right-back Hector Bellerin will be assessed after missing the last two games because of a hamstring problem.

Centre-back Rob Holding and midfielder Dani Ceballos remain out.

Brighton full-back Bernardo is back in contention following three months out with a knee injury.

Solly March and forward Jose Izquierdo are still sidelined with respective groin and knee issues.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: It was a different man in charge of Arsenal on Sunday, but the same old problems at the back were still very evident.

Sorting out the Gunners' shoddy defence is certainly not going to be a quick fix for Freddie Ljungberg, and it will be interesting to see what side he goes with after his line up at Norwich raised a few eyebrows.

On paper, this is a good first home game at the helm for him as Brighton have been poor on the road this season and look a bit blunt up front.

That said, the Seagulls ran Liverpool close at Anfield and not many teams have managed that.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg: "The only way to change an atmosphere is how you play. The fans were amazing at Norwich, they got more energy the more we played in the first half. They were great, even when we went down.

"When it comes to the Emirates, fans want us to win games and play good football. The only way to try and get a good atmosphere is to try and achieve that."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "It was disappointing to not come away with anything against Liverpool, but I was proud of what we did.

"Arsenal are going through a transition after losing Mr Wenger, who had been there for over 20 years, and results haven't gone as they would've liked with their previous coach.

"But they're still a top club with high-quality footballers and they will be looking for a positive reaction.

"Freddie Ljungberg is in charge and knows the game well, so we're expecting another difficult contest."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Freddie Ljungberg is in charge of Arsenal now but nothing changes, does it? They are good going forward but still open at the back and it feels like any team can cause them problems.

The only thing that might help the Gunners is that, having watched Brighton at the weekend, I am not really sure where their goals are going to come from.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton & Hove Albion have never won at Arsenal in 19 meetings in all competitions. Their three victories have all come at home in the top flight (D4, L12).

The Seagulls' eight fixtures at the Emirates have resulted in six losses and two draws, by an aggregate score of 17-2.

However, Arsenal are winless in three of the four Premier League meetings, including a 1-1 home draw last season.

Brighton have not scored in open play away from home in this fixture since 1983.

Arsenal

Arsenal are winless in eight matches in all competitions (D6, L2). It is their longest winless streak since February 1992 under George Graham.

They could go nine matches without a victory for the first time since March 1977 under Terry Neill.

Arsenal's 14-point tally equals their lowest after 14 matches of a Premier League campaign since 1994-95, when they went on to finish 12th.

If they fail to win this match it will be the first time since 1975 they have recorded fewer than five wins in their opening 15 fixtures.

Arsenal are winless in six Premier League matches since a 1-0 home victory against Bournemouth on 6 October.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored an unrivalled 42 goals in 63 Premier League appearances since his making his debut in February 2018.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 24 of his 31 Premier League goals at the Emirates, including 12 of the last 13.

Brighton & Hove Albion