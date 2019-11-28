Liverpool: Klopp faces wait over fitness of Fabinho

Fabinho was replaced after 19 minutes against Napoli after picking up an ankle injury

Liverpool face an anxious wait over the fitness of Fabinho after he suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's Champions League draw with Napoli.

The Brazil midfielder is suspended for Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton, but manager Jurgen Klopp is worried he could miss more games.

Liverpool host Everton on 4 December, their first game in a packed schedule for the month.

"I don't want to say what I expect," said Klopp.

"It's early and we all hope it's not too serious but it's pretty painful and in an area you don't want to have pain, around the ankle."

Fabinho, 26, has started 12 of Liverpool's 13 Premier League fixtures this season and each of their five Champions League fixtures.

During that time, the Reds have built an eight-point lead at the top of the domestic table but now face a demanding period, with their draw against Napoli commencing a run of 12 games in just 36 days.

That run includes a trip to Red Bull Salzburg on 10 December, where Klopp's side will need a draw - or require Napoli to lose at home to Genk - to progress.

"The biggest thing [tonight] is the Fabinho injury, that's massive," Klopp added.

"He couldn't continue. We'll know more maybe tomorrow or the day after."