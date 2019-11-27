Ben Davies: Ankle injury rules out defender for 'extended period'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's a big shock' - Spurs defender Davies reacts to Pochettino sacking

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will be sidelined for "an extended period" after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The Wales defender was injured during Saturday's 3-2 win at West Ham and was substituted after 75 minutes of manager Jose Mourinho's first game in charge.

The 26-year-old sustained ligament damage to his left ankle and could yet require surgery to fix the problem.

Davies required hernia surgery over the summer and has only made four Premier League starts this season.

"Assessment continues to determine whether surgery is required, with the Wales international defender expected to undergo an extended period of rehabilitation," a statement from Tottenham said.

The injury news is a blow for Davies, who helped Wales to reach Euro 2020 earlier this month, playing in their wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary.