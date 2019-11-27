Champions League: Five Napoli fans arrested before Liverpool match

A group of Napoli fans were escorted to Anfield by police prior to the match

Merseyside Police arrested five Napoli fans before their Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Three men were arrested for violent disorder and another for affray following trouble on Walton Break Road.

A fifth man was arrested at the turnstiles on Anfield Road for breaching the peace.

The match ended 1-1 with Dejan Lovren equalising in the second half after Dries Mertens put the visitors ahead.