Celtic AGM leaves Green Brigade's ears burning after Peter Lawwell criticism

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell was flanked by manager Neil Lennon and chairman Ian Bankier

It's hard to know if any of the self-styled ultras of Celtic's Green Brigade were in the crowd at the club's AGM on Wednesday, but whether they were there or not their ears would have been burning regardless, just like one of those pyrotechnics they're so fond of using.

Given that Celtic have closed part of the Green Brigade section for Thursday's Europa League game with Rennes - a consequence of yet another Uefa fine for misbehaviour with a running total now standing at more than 500,000 euros - it was inevitable that the actions of the controversial supporters group would come up.

It's fair to say that there was little support for them in the Kerrydale Suite. If the audience at the AGM is reflective of the wider Celtic support, then these earnest young men might be advised to listen to their fellow fans. A plaintive suggestion, you suspect.

In response to one question about the antics of the Green Brigade, Peter Lawwell, the chief executive, laid it on the line for them. "It's a small minority that let us down and it's a challenge in terms of safety and of protecting our reputation," he said of the banners and songs that have repeatedly brought the opprobrium of Uefa down on top of the club.

"The concerning thing for us is that they don't seem to believe that they're doing anything wrong. In terms of overcrowding, pyrotechnics, abusive banners, abusive singing, alcohol in the stadium - these things can't go on. They're against the law, against ground regulations, against rules of the competition.

"When you see a banner or you hear a song, your heart just sinks because that's not who we are. It gives our enemies an opportunity to class us as the same as other clubs and portraying it as two sides of the same coin. We're different but it gives our opponents an opportunity to class us as the same."

Lawwell got applause for that. A veteran Celtic fan stepped up to the microphone and said that he loved the best of the Green Brigade - as Lawwell did - but that he was weary of their self-defeating ways.

"We might need to shut it ourselves [their section] because Uefa will shut it for us. Lazio was one of our best results in Europe but the banners were terrible. Nae humour. See when they started off, the Green Brigade had humour. The tax man an' that [a tifo mocking Rangers]. Just get a grip and get back to the way you were in the beginning."

Another season-ticket holder questioned why, despite their capacity to get the club into trouble, the Green Brigade always seem to get tickets for away games while he always struggles. Again there was appreciation from the floor.

"Regrettably, we have taken action here," said Lawwell of the decision to close part of the ultras section on Thursday. "And if things don't improve at away games we'll have to take action there as well."

That sounded like a warning, but there have been a few of them over the years. None seem to be heeded.

'How many goals did you score last season?'

'Neil Lennon was love-bombed throughout, for riding to the rescue when Brendan Rodgers walked'

This AGM didn't have the news value, the emotion, the standing ovation that the Rangers one had on Tuesday, when chairman Dave King announced his intention to step down while being acclaimed as a hero in the aftermath. Lawwell got no such adoration.

"Peter, I've been looking at the pay packets of the directors of the club," said an ominous voice in the crowd. "You got paid £3.5m - perhaps you can you tell us how many goals did you score last season?"

Cue the mirth. "Since your first full year in the job you've had a 600% increase. Bizarre." Cue ripples of applause and a top table gearing up for a response involving a chocolate bar. "It's easy to say that in 2003 a Mars bar cost 20p and now it costs £1.50," said Celtic chairman Ian Bankier, before adding firmly: "Peter Lawwell is worth every penny we pay him."

That's when Neil Lennon came into it. Silent until now, Lennon said that in all his years in football Lawwell was the best leader of any club he'd been at. "Worth every penny," he reiterated. Having applauded the original question, the answer got a clap as well. Democracy ruled.

Lennon was love-bombed throughout, for riding to the rescue when Brendan Rodgers walked, for completing the treble treble, for beating Lazio home and away and doing it in a style that thrilled. The feelgood was tangible. One fan even thanked Lennon for "giving me my club back". It's unclear where exactly he thought the club had been under Rodgers' relentless reign of silverware.

'The Resolution 12 question... like always'

It may not be written into the official constitution, but the unspoken truth these days is that a Celtic AGM cannot be described as an AGM until the Resolution 12 question is asked. Questions, actually. A number of them. Like always.

Resolution 12 dates back to the Scottish FA's decision to grant Rangers a Uefa licence despite outstanding taxes amid their financial implosion. It's been a theme of these meetings ever since. The majority of the room supported a requisition for Celtic to take the matter back to Uefa and/or the police and they backed it up with not just a show of hands but an air of frustration and determination.

There were a few hot exchanges, Lawwell taking exception to the accusation that the club was "doing nothing" to follow this up. "That's unfair," he said. "What we were being asked to vote on today was not about cheating or not cheating, it was about whether Celtic should report the situation to Uefa or the police.

"In terms of Uefa, they have no interest in this. I spoke to Uefa this morning. Again. Their view is that they have no interest, that even if [Rangers were] found guilty and were sanctioned, the sanction would have kicked in the following year. Categorically, I can tell you that they have no interest."

Lawwell said he will continue to call for an independent review of the administration of Scottish football in that period, but those calls fell on deaf ears before and people are not likely to start listening now. "Same time, same questions next year then," said a supporter looking for action. Nothing surer.

Things ended with a lovely tribute to two giants of Celtic's past, present and future. Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers were lost during the year but their heroics stand, now and forever. If there was a little disagreement at times in the Kerrydale Suite on other business there was unanimity in the celebration of the legends.