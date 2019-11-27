Tammy Abraham: Chelsea forward carried away on stretcher in Valencia

Tammy Abraham has scored 10 Premier League goals for Chelsea this term

Tammy Abraham was carried away on a stretcher after treatment during Chelsea's Champions League match away to Valencia on Wednesday.

The England forward, 22, landed awkwardly on Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay when competing for a header just before half-time.

Abraham walked off the pitch holding his side, but then had to be transferred to a stretcher.

He was replaced by Michy Batshuayi at half-time.

More to follow.