Robert Prosinecki: Bosnia-Herzegovina need new manager for NI play-off after boss departs

Prosinecki's Bosnian side lost five of their 10 Euro 2020 qualifiers

Bosnia-Herzegovina will have a new manager for their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland after Robert Prosinecki's exit.

Prosinecki's departure was confirmed by the Bosnia-Herzegovina Football Federation on Wednesday.

The Bosnians lost five of their 10 Euro 2020 qualifiers and Prosinecki briefly quit in September following a 4-2 defeat by Armenia.

"Robert Prosinecki is no longer BIH national team coach," said a statement.

The Federation announcement added that the manager's contract "had been terminated".

The former Yugoslavia and Croatia star was appointed to the Bosnia position last year and had a promising start as his side topped their Uefa Nations League group after an unbeaten run which included away and home wins over Northern Ireland and a victory over Austria.

However, his team's form dipped badly in the Euro 2020 qualifiers as Italy and Finland clinched secured spots in next year's finals.

The Croatian resigned from the job after the Armenian defeat two months ago before being coaxed back into the role.

He did attend last Friday's Euro 2020 play-offs draw and spoke of his optimism that home advantage would enable Bosnia-Herzegovina to account for Northern Ireland and set up another home game against either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland in the final five days later.

The winner of the play-off final will secure a place at the Euro 2020 finals.