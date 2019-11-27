Renee Hector: Former Tottenham defender leaves Charlton Women

Media playback is not supported on this device Hector 'sank into depression' following online abuse

Ex-Tottenham defender Renee Hector has left Charlton for "personal reasons".

The 24-year-old spent less than four months with Charlton, having joined from Spurs after helping them to Women's Super League promotion.

Hector suffered the first recorded case of racist abuse in women's professional football and has previously spoken about dealing with depression.

"Charlton is a great club and I thank them all for their support and understanding," Hector tweeted.

"I made this choice down to personal reasons. The old Ren will be back putting her heart and soul into every game soon, no doubt."