Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers: Clubs given FA charge after melee

The game was halted for five minutes after Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers players clashed

Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association.

The players clashed in Saturday's League One game after Shrewsbury's Louis Thompson went down in the box, with five booked during the melee.

The Shrews have also been charged with failing to ensure its players refrained from violent conduct, with Aaron Pierre also facing an individual charge.

Rovers went on to win the match 4-3 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The charges relate to an incident in the 17th minute of the game, with the two clubs given until Friday 29 November to provide a response.

Centre-back Pierre has been charged with violent conduct after an incident "not seen by the match officials but caught on video".

He has until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to provide a response.