Neil Etheridge: Cardiff City energised by boss Neil Harris, says goalkeeper

Neil Etheridge had a spell out with a hamstring injury earlier this season but has re-established himself as Cardiff's first-choice goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge says new manager Neil Harris has "energised" Cardiff City's players even though they were sorry to see Neil Warnock leave the club.

The Bluebirds made it four points from two games under Harris thanks to Tuesday's 1-0 win over Stoke.

Etheridge, 29, says the top six is a target for Cardiff as they look to adapt to their new manager's approach.

"The game changes - we have to move forward," he said.

"A lot of the players were sad to see Neil Warnock leave after he brought so many of us into the team, but that's football and we need to move on.

"The new gaffer has a new style of play. He wants us to adapt to that style and I think we're going well for the time being. We got a point away from home and three at home, so it's a good start."

Warnock's three-year reign ended earlier this month with Cardiff 14th in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Neil Harris signed a contract running until 2022 when he was appointed Cardiff manager earlier this month

Cardiff fought back from 2-0 down to claim a draw at Charlton in Harris' first game in charge before Stoke were beaten in his maiden home fixture thanks to Leandro Bacuna's goal.

"Tactically he's changed things slightly," Etheridge added.

"The philosophy of mixing up the style of play has got through to us.

"It's a clean slate for everyone. Players who aren't playing are disappointed but the gaffer has done really well to keep everyone energised and he's made it clear that everyone will play in the upcoming games over Christmas and the rest of the season."

The Stoke win lifted Cardiff to within four points of the play-off places, and Etheridge says the target for Harris' side is to give themselves a chance of returning to the top flight next May.