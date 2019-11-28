Liverpool to Feyenoord: Scotland's George Johnston waiting for chance

George Johnston, centre, has been on the bench for Feyenoord this season but has yet to play

Europa League, Group G: Rangers v Feyenoord Venue: De Kuip, Rotterdam Date: Thursday, 28 November Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

George Johnston is patiently waiting for a chance to make his mark after making a massive decision in the summer in the hope of kick-starting his career.

With the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren ahead of him, the Scotland under-21 defender decided to leave European champions Liverpool. To leave his home in the north-west of England. To leave his family and his friends.

The destination? Rotterdam, to join Dutch giants Feyenoord.

"It happened unexpectedly," Johnston told BBC Sport Scotland. "One night I got a phone call saying that Feyenoord wanted to buy me, less than 48 hours later I'd signed.

"I needed to be in a first-team environment. Liverpool are the best team in Europe at the moment so it's going to be difficult for any young player to break in. I thought Feyenoord would give me a better platform for my immediate future."

It's been a bit of a slow start to life in the Netherlands. Johnston is yet to play for Feyenoord, despite being on the bench eight times, and he spent the first couple of months living in a hotel.

He was originally signed under Jaap Stam, who has since been replaced by former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat.

"I feel like I'm finally settling in," Johnston says. "It wasn't easy living in a hotel for the first few months but it's better now I've moved into my own place. My family come over quite a lot and I've made mates.

"I'm a first-team squad player just waiting for my opportunity which I hope comes soon. When that happens it's just about taking that chance."

What do his coaches & team-mates think?

Johnston is not the only young Scot forging a career away from home. Everton striker Fraser Hornby is on loan at Belgian side KV Kortjik, while Reading's Jordan Holsgrove is spending the season in Spain's third tier with Atletico Baleares.

Their coach with the national under-21 side, Scot Gemmill, believes it can only enhance their development.

"It's undoubtedly important," he says. "They learn to play for different managers with different tactics.

"You have to really commend the players for their maturity and their bravery to make these big changes. You have to give them credit for being proactive and finding a way to make their dreams come true."

Johnston himself believes more players should follow suit and his defensive partner at international level, Ryan Porteous, says he would definitely consider playing abroad at some point in his career.

"There's a lot better standard of football abroad," says the Hibernian centre-back. "A lot of the British boys don't fancy learning a new language and going away from home - I really admire them doing that.

"You've seen it when David Bates took the gamble to go to Hamburg and it paid off for him with a Scotland call-up. If you want to play at the highest level you've got to be willing to take that risk."

What about those who have done it before?

Former Scotland international Joe Jordan, who played for AC Milan and Verona in Italy

I admire them because they could just sit back and that is not the way to look at a career. You have to go and play football. Okay maybe you'll be set up for life but will you be able to look back and prove that you were a player? You have to play. By doing all this you hopefully end up playing for your country.

All credit to those lads for being able to make that jump and show of belief in their own ability and the character they've shown to go there and it's pleasing. It was the best thing I ever did, the best move of my career for many aspects.