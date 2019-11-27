Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, King, Kuyt, Morelos

Celtic have warned the Green Brigade ultras group they will be banned from purchasing tickets for next month's League Cup final if they continue to get the club in trouble with Uefa. (Daily Record)

Hearts are confident of avoiding a compensation bill if they appoint former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel as their new manager (Edinburgh Evening News- print edition)

Rangers chairman Dave King, who announced he will step down next year, says the club would not even accept an offer of £40m for striker Alfredo Morelos in January. (Scottish Sun)

Former Feyenoord striker Dirk Kuyt expects his old club to beat Rangers in Thursday's Europa League encounter, and says his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard would savour a Premiership title win as much as the club's fans. (Herald - print edition)

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the club are drawing up plans to increase the capacity of Ibrox (Herald -print edition).

Outgoing Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says hiring manager Derek McInnes back in 2013 was the best decision he's made in his 22 years at the helm (The Times- subscription required).

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has brushed aside concerns over Liverpool's fixture pile-up by insisting it matters little to the players (Daily Mail)