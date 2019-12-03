Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Wolves are likely to recall defender Romain Saiss, who was banned for Sunday's game against Sheffield United.
Ryan Bennett is again doubtful due to a groin problem, while Morgan Gibbs-White is out with an ongoing back issue.
West Ham are expected to stick with David Martin in goal following his impressive debut at Chelsea.
Jack Wilshere and Michail Antonio both face fitness tests but Issa Diop is available after suspension, while Sebastien Haller might be recalled.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@alistairmann01: While some teams in the Europa League have seen their domestic form suffer in recent years, Wolves have been able to find the balance and can still boast a healthy league position in addition to qualification to the knockout stage in Europe.
Their steely resolve has been typified by the number of occasions on which they have successfully chased a game in which they've fallen behind - Sunday's draw with Sheffield United being the latest example.
West Ham's victory at Chelsea brought a seven-game winless run to an end; the challenge now will be to demonstrate whether that improved performance has signified a genuine upturn in form.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on speculation linking him with Arsenal: "I still have a contract, for me it's more important that I focus on what I have to do today. I'm focused on the game, it's the most important moment. West Ham is our present.
"I live hour-by-hour. I know what I have to do next and I still have a lot of work to do."
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "The last season they [Wolves] did very well and this one they have repeated.
"There is no doubt it's a tough game, away or at home, they have the same players, they don't have many injured players but - as with any other game - we need to be aggressive and have concentration."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Wolves are on a very good run and have not lost any of their past nine Premier League games - I would be surprised if they don't make that 10.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v University Challenge star Bobby Seagull
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves won both meetings last season - they've never beaten West Ham in three consecutive league games.
- West Ham have won just one of their last seven away league games against Wolves (D2, L4).
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches (W4, D5) - the last time they went 10 top-flight matches without defeat was in January 1972.
- Twenty points is their highest tally after 14 games of a top-flight season since 1979-80.
- Wolves have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League matches in December (W4, D5).
- They have scored in all 13 league games since a goalless draw in the opening day fixture at Leicester.
- They have drawn an unrivalled 17 Premier League matches since the start of last season.
- Wolves have lost only two of the nine league games when conceding first, drawing the other seven.
- Raul Jimenez has been involved in 12 goals in his last 10 league appearances, with seven goals and five assists.
West Ham United
- Victory at Chelsea on Saturday ended West Ham's seven-game winless run.
- West Ham have won 15 away points from the last 27 available (W4, D3, L2) - 11 of those came against sides who started the day in the top 10.
- They are winless in their last nine Premier League away games played on a Wednesday (D2, L7) - they have failed to score in six of those games, including the last five.
- Sebastien Haller scored three goals in his first three league games this term but has scored only once in his subsequent 10 appearances.
- David Martin became the second oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his Premier League debut last weekend (33 years, 312 days), behind only Bernard Lama, also of West Ham.