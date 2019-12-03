Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho will return to Old Trafford 351 days after being sacked by Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba remains sidelined with the ankle injury that has kept him out since the end of September.

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay could feature after three games out with a similar issue, while Nemanja Matic's fitness will be assessed.

Tottenham will be without Erik Lamela and Michel Vorm, who are still battling respective hamstring and calf injuries.

Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies remain long-term absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "[Jose Mourinho will get a] very good reception; that's a testament to the club, the supporters of this club. Of course they remember the time he was here, he won trophies.

"I've had 50 games since then and the club isn't where it should have been and isn't where we want to be, and we know we have to improve."

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "I feel good, I like to play big matches. I like to play against the best teams and that is the important thing.

"Going back to Old Trafford is to go back to a place where I was happy. I can say that. I have a great relation with the Manchester United supporters.

"I went back as a pundit, which is a different perspective. I was really humbled by such a beautiful reception."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not bothered about the reception Jose Mourinho gets from the Manchester United fans, I want to see what team he picks - because that will tell us whether he thinks he can go there and win, or whether he is thinking "let's not lose".

With Jose, it is usually the latter more often than the former, but I am actually going to go for a Spurs win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The away side won both Premier League meetings last season.

Tottenham have lost 34 Premier League games against Manchester United, more than they have against any other side.

Prior to winning 3-0 last season, Spurs had lost four consecutive league matches at Old Trafford without scoring.

United are aiming to win consecutive Premier League matches against Spurs for the first time since 2015.

Manchester United

Manchester United's current three-match unbeaten league run is their longest of the season (W1, D2).

United have gone eight home matches without defeat in all competitions (W4, D4).

However, this is still their worst start to a league season since 1988-89. They have picked up just 18 points from their opening 14 matches.

They have only kept two clean sheets in their last 25 top-flight games.

United have missed four of their six penalties in the league this season. The Premier League record for most missed penalties in a single campaign is five by Tottenham (1994-95) and Liverpool (2011-12).

Jesse Lingard was directly involved in six goals in seven league matches in December 2018. He has neither scored nor provided an assist in any of his subsequent 22 league appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur