Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool have 26 more points than their Merseyside neighbours Everton

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are without suspended goalkeeper Alisson following his red card at the weekend, so understudy Adrian will again deputise.

Joel Matip continues to be troubled by a knee injury and remains out, along with Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne.

Everton forward Theo Walcott has overcome the illness that forced him to miss Sunday's defeat at Leicester.

Seamus Coleman remains a major doubt because of a rib injury, while Fabian Delph is unlikely to be fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The FA Cup third-round draw has given Everton two chances in a month to end their wait of over 20 years for an Anfield win. That's the optimistic take.

Realism suggests that Marco Silva will do well to be in charge by January's cup tie, and he might even have to inspire his team to win this one to make the weekend. They certainly played for him at Leicester, but this is a different proposition - even if Liverpool aren't at their very best.

The Reds are still winning, relentlessly, and their next will be Jurgen Klopp's 100th in the Premier League. Even just a draw here would be a club record 32nd top-flight game without defeat.

Better than Bob Paisley managed. Better than Bill Shankly. Phenomenal.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his opposite number Marco Silva: "Of course I have sympathy because I know how difficult the life of a manager can be. But the last thing Marco needs now is that I feel sorry for him - I don't.

"But I am really on his side because I know about the job.

"The table tells the full truth in May, not now. Go through Everton's squad, it is really good. It's just not clicking 100% but I don't know why."

Everton manager Marco Silva: "Nothing changed in my feeling for the job. At some times in the season I was more happy. It is what it is.

"When you play at Anfield it is a fantastic atmosphere to play in. It is a special game for the city and the fans.

"For sure, it will be a tough game. Let's go and enjoy it and embrace the challenge. Let's go there to play."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Everton will be very direct and look to test Adrian from corners and free-kicks, because at set-pieces I think he looks vulnerable.

I still expect Liverpool to win, but I am not expecting it to be easy for them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 17 league meetings (W7, D10). It's their longest unbeaten run against a single opponent in the Premier League.

The Reds have not lost a midweek league game to Everton since 1985 (W4, D5).

Everton's most recent league victory at Anfield came in September 1999 (D9, L10).

The Toffees have scored just four goals in the last 11 Premier League Merseyside derbies.

There have been a Premier League-high 21 red cards in Merseyside derbies. Everton have received 14 of them.

Liverpool

Liverpool have equalled the best record after 14 matches of a top-flight season: W13, D1. Both Tottenham (1960-61) and Manchester City (2017-18) won their 15th game and went on to claim the title.

They are unbeaten in 31 league games, matching their longest run without defeat in the top flight.

The Reds are on a club Premier League record streak of 47 successive home matches unbeaten (W37, D10), winning their last 14.

Jurgen Klopp's side are without a clean sheet since 28 September - a run of 12 games in all competitions.

Klopp has won 99 of his 158 Premier League games. He could become the second fastest manager to reach 100 wins in the competition, after Jose Mourinho (142 games).

Virgil van Dijk has scored seven Premier League goals since the start of last season, the most by a defender.

If selected, Mohamed Salah will become only the second Egyptian to make 100 Premier League appearances, emulating Ahmed Elmohamady.

Everton