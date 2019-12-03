Leicester City v Watford

Leicester have won 15 of their 23 league fixtures since losing at Watford in Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted at making changes to his starting line-up for the first time in seven league matches.

Winger Demarai Gray missed Sunday's win over Everton after showing flu symptoms and he is a doubt to face Watford.

Hayden Mullins will be in temporary charge for Watford following the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Kiko Femenia is a fitness doubt but Craig Dawson could return from a head injury to bolster a depleted defence.

Christian Kabasele, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl, Tom Cleverley, Danny Welbeck and Daniel Bachmann are all still unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Two clubs heading in very different directions. Leicester City rubbing shoulders with the Premier League elite; Champions League football beckons next season. Watford marooned in the relegation zone; the Championship is calling them next season.

On Sunday, they sacked their second head coach of the campaign in the desperate hope that another change will provide the solution. Finding any answers at Leicester seems unlikely.

The Foxes are flying. Sunday's stoppage-time win over Everton was their sixth in a row. Some argue they could pose the biggest threat to Liverpool's title bid, and many Leicester fans consider this side to be better than Claudio Ranieri's champions of 2016.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on a congested run of fixtures: "It isn't possible to play the same team in every single game. We've had one game a week [until now], the team is in rhythm and we've had no injuries, so any changes we've had to make have been during the game.

"There's no doubt that over these next few weeks, like every team, we have to consider how we want to play in order to bring energy and intensity in the games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester did ride their luck a bit against Everton, but the thing that stood out for me is that they don't just start lumping it long when they need a goal. They kept playing football, and they got their reward.

As for Watford, I used to think they cannot go on changing managers because they will end up getting relegated. That approach paid off for them for a while, but it looks like it has caught up with them now.

Prediction: 2-0

Watford’s stoppage-time goal got Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City reign off to a losing start in March

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won all five Premier League meetings at home, scoring 10 goals and conceding one.

The Foxes have scored in all 18 top-flight matches versus Watford.

Watford were 2-1 winners in Brendan Rodgers' first match in charge of Leicester in March. The Hornets have not won back-to-back league games in this fixture since April 2013 in the Championship.

Leicester City

The Foxes are vying to equal their club record of seven consecutive top-flight victories, set in March 1963.

They could win 11 of their opening 15 fixtures of a league campaign for the first time.

Leicester are unbeaten at home this season and have lost just one of their last 13 league games at the King Power Stadium (W10, D2).

They have the division's best defensive record, conceding just nine goals.

Leicester are also the most clinical side in the top flight, scoring with 16.1% of their attempts on goal. Watford's conversion rate of 5.2% is the worst in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy has scored in six consecutive league appearances, his best streak since an 11-match Premier League record run in 2015.

He has scored in each of his last three league matches against Watford.

