Chelsea v Aston Villa

Dean Smith and Frank Lampard went head-to-head four times last season, including in the Championship play-off final

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham is still feeling pain in his hip and is a doubt to face Villa, who he excelled with on loan last season.

Ross Barkley will definitely miss the game because of illness.

Aston Villa right-back Frederic Guilbert serves a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Anwar El Ghazi jarred his knee against Manchester United and has been ruled out, but Jota will be involved for the first time since hernia surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: There'll be quite a welcome at Stamford Bridge for John Terry, but Frank Lampard doesn't have happy memories of recent encounters with Villa. His Derby side lost to them three times last season, including in the play-off final at Wembley.

Dean Smith's team may have been a little disappointed not to claim all three points at Old Trafford on Sunday, given how well they played in the first half in particular.

The performance and the point should provide a boost as they head south to Stamford Bridge. It has not been a happy trip for them in recent years, Chelsea winning the last four meetings by an aggregate score of 15-1.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on John Terry's return to Stamford Bridge: "The fans will certainly show their appreciation and I'm sure it'll be pretty emotional for John. He deserves that moment and I will certainly be pleased to see his face back at the Bridge.

"We're in touch but not in the last few days. We are pretty regularly in conversation, but we are obviously both focused on our jobs. He's working hard there to get results, as are we here. It will be nice to catch up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea's home defeat by West Ham on Saturday was a very strange result when you consider how both teams had been playing, but I think it was just a blip.

Villa will pose an attacking threat, but I still think Chelsea will come out on top.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v University Challenge star Bobby Seagull

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea could win five consecutive home league games against Aston Villa for the first time.

Their last four victories at Stamford Bridge came by an aggregate score of 15-1, including 8-0 in December 2012 when Frank Lampard scored the fourth goal.

Villa have lost eight of the past nine meetings home and away, with the exception being a 1-0 triumph at Villa Park in March 2014.

Chelsea

The Blues, beaten at home by West Ham on Saturday, have not lost consecutive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge since November 2011.

They are in danger of suffering three league defeats in a row for the first time in four years.

Chelsea's solitary loss in 55 Premier League home fixtures against promoted sides came against Bournemouth in December 2015. However, the Blues could go three games without a win against promoted opposition at Stamford Bridge for the first time since August 1991.

They have lost all four league matches in which they've fallen behind this season.

Only nine of Chelsea's 28 Premier League goals under Frank Lampard have been scored at home.

Lampard lost all three of his meetings as a manager against Aston Villa last season, with his Derby side beaten 3-0 at home, 4-0 away and then 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Tammy Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 appearances on loan at Aston Villa last season.

Olivier Giroud has netted in each of his last six appearances against Villa, scoring eight goals - all for Arsenal.

Aston Villa