Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 6Berra
- 25Brandon
- 22Damour
- 12Whelan
- 10Walker
- 8Clare
- 11Mulraney
- 14Naismith
Substitutes
- 15Wighton
- 18MacLean
- 19Ikpeazu
- 23Castro Pereira
- 28Dikamona
- 40Irving
- 77Meshino
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 7Jacobs
- 5Lamie
- 27Guthrie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 6BartleyBooked at 8mins
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 8Pittman
- 11Lawless
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 4Lithgow
- 14Odoffin
- 19Erskine
- 20Souda
- 21McMillan
- 33Lawson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Marvin Bartley (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Mulraney (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Loïc Damour (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.