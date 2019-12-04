Scottish Premiership
Hearts0Livingston0

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 25Brandon
  • 22Damour
  • 12Whelan
  • 10Walker
  • 8Clare
  • 11Mulraney
  • 14Naismith

Substitutes

  • 15Wighton
  • 18MacLean
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 23Castro Pereira
  • 28Dikamona
  • 40Irving
  • 77Meshino

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 7Jacobs
  • 5Lamie
  • 27Guthrie
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6BartleyBooked at 8mins
  • 10Sibbald
  • 17Robinson
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Odoffin
  • 19Erskine
  • 20Souda
  • 21McMillan
  • 33Lawson
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Marvin Bartley (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).

Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jake Mulraney (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt missed. Loïc Damour (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114583740
2Rangers1513114483640
3Aberdeen168442318528
4Motherwell168262522326
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164842327-420
7Livingston163671623-715
8Ross County163671734-1715
9Hearts152671525-1012
10St Mirren1633101121-1012
11Hamilton162681528-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
