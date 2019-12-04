Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock0St Johnstone0

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 4Bruce
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 15El Makrini
  • 29Burke
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Millar

Substitutes

  • 5Johnson
  • 7McKenzie
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Koprivec
  • 25St. Clair
  • 28Sow

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 21Ralston
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Booth
  • 18McCann
  • 26Craig
  • 19Holt
  • 7Wright
  • 9Kane
  • 17O'Halloran

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Tanser
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11Swanson
  • 12Parish
  • 14May
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alan Power.

Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).

Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).

Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).

Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Gary Dicker.

Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone).

Alex Bruce (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).

Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114583740
2Rangers1513114483640
3Aberdeen168442318528
4Motherwell168262522326
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164842327-420
7Livingston163671623-715
8Ross County163671734-1715
9Hearts152671525-1012
10St Mirren1633101121-1012
11Hamilton162681528-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

