Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 26Del Fabro
- 4Bruce
- 14Hämäläinen
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 15El Makrini
- 29Burke
- 9Brophy
- 11Millar
Substitutes
- 5Johnson
- 7McKenzie
- 20Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 24Koprivec
- 25St. Clair
- 28Sow
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 21Ralston
- 23Gordon
- 15Kerr
- 24Booth
- 18McCann
- 26Craig
- 19Holt
- 7Wright
- 9Kane
- 17O'Halloran
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Tanser
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11Swanson
- 12Parish
- 14May
- 33Kennedy
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alan Power.
Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dario Del Fabro (Kilmarnock).
Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).
Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Liam Craig (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohamed El Makrini (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Anthony Ralston (St. Johnstone).
Alex Bruce (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Attempt saved. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.