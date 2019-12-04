Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Rangers1

Aberdeen v Rangers

Follow live coverage of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 2LoganBooked at 13mins
  • 19Ferguson
  • 33Vyner
  • 21Gallagher
  • 3Leigh
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 28Wilson

Substitutes

  • 6Devlin
  • 9Main
  • 11Hedges
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 15Flanagan
  • 37Arfield
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 14Kent
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 9Defoe
  • 11Ojo
  • 13Foderingham
  • 16Halliday
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Katic
  • 24Stewart
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Rangers 1. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.

Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Booking

Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Vyner (Aberdeen).

Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Foul by Zak Vyner (Aberdeen).

Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114583740
2Rangers1513114483640
3Aberdeen168442318528
4Motherwell168262522326
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164842327-420
7Livingston163671623-715
8Ross County163671734-1715
9Hearts152671525-1012
10St Mirren1633101121-1012
11Hamilton162681528-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

