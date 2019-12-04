Goal! Aberdeen 0, Rangers 1. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Aberdeen v Rangers
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 14Taylor
- 5McKenna
- 4Considine
- 2LoganBooked at 13mins
- 19Ferguson
- 33Vyner
- 21Gallagher
- 3Leigh
- 16Cosgrove
- 28Wilson
Substitutes
- 6Devlin
- 9Main
- 11Hedges
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 15Flanagan
- 37Arfield
- 8Jack
- 10Davis
- 14Kent
- 17Aribo
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 9Defoe
- 11Ojo
- 13Foderingham
- 16Halliday
- 18Kamara
- 19Katic
- 24Stewart
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Booking
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Vyner (Aberdeen).
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Foul by Zak Vyner (Aberdeen).
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.