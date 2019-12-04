Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45Hamilton
Venue: Celtic Park, Scotland

Celtic v Hamilton Academical

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 13Bauer
  • 6Bitton
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Christie
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 16Morgan

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Jullien
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Sinclair
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
  • 30Frimpong

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 2McGowan
  • 24Easton
  • 26Stubbs
  • 3McMann
  • 11Miller
  • 13Gogic
  • 7Collar
  • 28Smith
  • 25Martin
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 6Hunt
  • 9Oakley
  • 14Cunningham
  • 17Beck
  • 40Hamilton
  • 99Ogboe
Referee:
Alan Muir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1412114483637
2Rangers1412114383537
3Aberdeen158432317628
4Motherwell158162522325
5Kilmarnock156451717022
6Hibernian154742327-419
7Livingston153571623-714
8Ross County153571734-1714
9Hamilton152671527-1212
10Hearts142571525-1011
11St Mirren1532101121-1011
12St Johnstone142571333-2011
View full Scottish Premiership table

