Scottish Premiership
St Mirren0Motherwell0

St Mirren v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinn
  • 6MacKenzieSubstituted forMacPhersonat 9'minutes
  • 5McLoughlin
  • 3Waters
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Flynn
  • 18Mullen
  • 10Andreu
  • 7Magennis
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 11Durmus
  • 14McAllister
  • 19Morias
  • 20Cooke
  • 24MacPherson
  • 26Lyness
  • 39Henderson

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 24Mugabi
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 44ColeBooked at 15mins
  • 17Scott
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 9Long
  • 11Seedorf
  • 12Manzinga
  • 15Maguire
  • 52O'Hara
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).

Jermaine Hylton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Devante Cole (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.

Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Gary MacKenzie because of an injury.

Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114583740
2Rangers1513114483640
3Aberdeen168442318528
4Motherwell168262522326
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164842327-420
7Livingston163671623-715
8Ross County163671734-1715
9Hearts152671525-1012
10St Mirren1633101121-1012
11Hamilton162681528-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

