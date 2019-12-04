Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
St Mirren v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 2McGinn
- 6MacKenzieSubstituted forMacPhersonat 9'minutes
- 5McLoughlin
- 3Waters
- 4McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 18Mullen
- 10Andreu
- 7Magennis
- 9Obika
Substitutes
- 11Durmus
- 14McAllister
- 19Morias
- 20Cooke
- 24MacPherson
- 26Lyness
- 39Henderson
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 24Mugabi
- 3Carroll
- 22Donnelly
- 6Campbell
- 19Polworth
- 44ColeBooked at 15mins
- 17Scott
- 14Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 9Long
- 11Seedorf
- 12Manzinga
- 15Maguire
- 52O'Hara
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
Jermaine Hylton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Devante Cole (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.
Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Gary MacKenzie because of an injury.
Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Motherwell).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.