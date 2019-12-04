Scottish Premiership
Ross County0Hibernian0

Ross County v Hibernian

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Baxter
  • 18Foster
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 16Spence
  • 24Paton
  • 7Gardyne
  • 19Graham
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 8Erwin
  • 9Mckay
  • 15Watson
  • 17Henderson
  • 20Spittal

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 21Naismith
  • 25Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 8Slivka
  • 20Hallberg
  • 10Boyle
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7Horgan
  • 14Mallan
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 32Shaw
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Attempt saved. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114583740
2Rangers1513114483640
3Aberdeen168442318528
4Motherwell168262522326
5Kilmarnock166551717023
6Hibernian164842327-420
7Livingston163671623-715
8Ross County163671734-1715
9Hearts152671525-1012
10St Mirren1633101121-1012
11Hamilton162681528-1312
12St Johnstone152671333-2012
View full Scottish Premiership table

