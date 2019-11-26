Scottish League One: Fife duo miss chance to go top after 0-0 home draws

East Fife manager Darren Young and Raith Rovers' John McGlynn were left frustrated

Neighbours Raith Rovers and East Fife both missed a chance to overtake Airdrieonians at the top of Scottish League One after goalless home draws.

Rovers, seeking a fourth consecutive home win, were held by a Forfar Athletic side who ended a run of seven defeats but remain second bottom.

East Fife at least ended a run of two home defeats as they drew with Clyde.

Chris Duggan headed wide the Fifers' best chance, while Chris McStay had an opportunity to secure an away win.

The Methil side remain third behind their neighbours on account of scoring four fewer goals, with both now a point behind Airdrieonians having played the same amount of games.

Clyde stay seventh, now a point above Peterhead and one behind Dumbarton, after ending a run of two consecutive league defeats.