Irish Premiership: Linfield bounce back with Ballymena win as Glenavon beat Institute

McGivern's goal doubled Linfield's lead

Fourth-placed Linfield moved to within five points of Premiership leaders Coleraine with a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Kirk Millar and Ryan McGivern scored for the Blues, who had Bastien Hery sent off in injury-time, with Adam Lecky pulling one back for the hosts.

The win followed Linfield's loss to Glenavon, who made it two consecutive victories by beating Institute 3-1.

Stephen Murray scored twice with Robbie Garrett also on target.

Jamie McIntyre grabbed the consolation goal for Stute, who remain second from bottom ahead of Warrenpoint Town.

David Healy's title holders have now played two games less than the Bannsiders, who are above Cliftonville at the top of the table on goal difference.

Second-half substitute Hery was sent off in the 91st minute when he was shown a second yellow card for kicking out at Kofi Balmer,

Lecky has missed a lot of this season through injury

It came at the end of a match in which Linfield started well and were dominant in the first half before the hosts, who have now gone nine league games without a win, got on top after the break but could not force the breakthrough.

Linfield's opener arrived in the 10th minute and, while it was Millar who applied the finish, the goal owed much to a powerful run and cross from Shayne Lavery.

The striker surged down the left wing and produced a fine ball for Millar, who took a touch to control it before slotting into the corner past home goalkeeper Ross Glendinning.

With winger Joel Cooper particularly dangerous, the Blues deservedly doubled their lead in the 37th minute when defender Ryan McGivern found space at the near post to head home a Millar corner.

David Jeffrey's men were under the cosh but managed to pull a goal back two minutes later when striker Adam Lecky applied a good finish to a superb Jonny Addis pass to beat Ronan Ferguson and make it 2-1 to Linfield at the break.

The Sky Blues seized control in the second half and Kenneth Kane came close to equalising but was just wide with a header from a corner.

Lecky had further chances to equalise and Ross Lavery forced a save from Ferguson at the end as the Blues held on for all three points.

Murray's double helped Glenavon to back-to-back wins

Glenavon built on the momentum gained from last week's win over Linfield as Murray's first-half double lifted the Lurgan Blues to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Institute at Mourneview Park.

After Joe McCready had spurned an early chance for the visitors, Murray fired Glenavon into a sixth-minute lead, outmuscling Dean Curry before sending his right-footed shot into the far corner.

There was debate over whether Robbie Garrett could claim his winner against Linfield given the deflection off Jimmy Callacher, but there was no need for the dubious goal committee this time around when he doubled Glenavon's lead with a right-footed pile-driver after 12 minutes.

Murray made it three on 35 when he slotted home after seeing his initial shot saved by Stute keeper Rory Brown to wrap up the points before half-time.

The hosts could have had more during a first half which they dominated, with Murray, Kyle Beggs and Aaron Harmon all rattling the Institute woodwork.

Brown made a fine save to deny Beggs - impressive once again down Glenavon's right flank - in the second half before Shane McNamee came close to netting a consolation for Stute when he struck Jonny Tuffey's upright.

Institute denied Tuffey a second successive clean sheet when McIntyre converted Aaron McGurk's pass six minutes from time.

Glenavon move up to eighth after securing back-to-back league wins for the first time since April while Institute remain 11th.