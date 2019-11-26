Goal! Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1. Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clinton Mata.
Galatasaray v Club Bruges
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1MusleraBooked at 90mins
- 22Ferreira FilhoBooked at 33mins
- 15Donk
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55NagatomoBooked at 85mins
- 10BelhandaSubstituted forMorat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 99LeminaBooked at 14mins
- 6Seri
- 89Feghouli
- 7Büyük
- 19BayramSubstituted forInanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Inan
- 34Kocuk
- 40Bayram
- 41Yardimci
- 46Guney
- 77Arslan
- 97Mor
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro LourencoBooked at 31mins
- 44Mechele
- 17Deli
- 18RiccaBooked at 28mins
- 3Balanta
- 42DennisSubstituted forSchrijversat 58'minutes
- 26RitsSubstituted forde Ketelaereat 45'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 11DiattaBooked at 66mins
- 80OpendaSubstituted forOkerekeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 5Kossounou
- 14Okereke
- 16Schrijvers
- 22Horvath
- 35Tau
- 90de Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away21
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Marcão (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Emre Mor (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emre Mor (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Emre Mor replaces Younès Belhanda.
Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).
Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adem Büyük (Galatasaray).
Booking
Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.
Siebe Schrijvers (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Selcuk Inan replaces Omer Bayram.
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Ricca.
Attempt missed. Siebe Schrijvers (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles de Ketelaere.
Attempt blocked. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. David Okereke replaces Lois Openda.
Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).
Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt blocked. Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Mariano (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).
Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata tries a through ball, but Siebe Schrijvers is caught offside.