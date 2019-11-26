Champions League - Group A
Galatasaray1Club Bruges1

Galatasaray v Club Bruges

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1MusleraBooked at 90mins
  • 22Ferreira FilhoBooked at 33mins
  • 15Donk
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55NagatomoBooked at 85mins
  • 10BelhandaSubstituted forMorat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 99LeminaBooked at 14mins
  • 6Seri
  • 89Feghouli
  • 7Büyük
  • 19BayramSubstituted forInanat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Inan
  • 34Kocuk
  • 40Bayram
  • 41Yardimci
  • 46Guney
  • 77Arslan
  • 97Mor

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro LourencoBooked at 31mins
  • 44Mechele
  • 17Deli
  • 18RiccaBooked at 28mins
  • 3Balanta
  • 42DennisSubstituted forSchrijversat 58'minutes
  • 26RitsSubstituted forde Ketelaereat 45'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 11DiattaBooked at 66mins
  • 80OpendaSubstituted forOkerekeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 5Kossounou
  • 14Okereke
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 22Horvath
  • 35Tau
  • 90de Ketelaere
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away21

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Galatasaray 1, Club Brugge 1. Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clinton Mata.

Booking

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).

Marcão (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Emre Mor (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emre Mor (Galatasaray).

Substitution

Substitution, Galatasaray. Emre Mor replaces Younès Belhanda.

Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).

Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adem Büyük (Galatasaray).

Booking

Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

Siebe Schrijvers (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).

Substitution

Substitution, Galatasaray. Selcuk Inan replaces Omer Bayram.

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Ricca.

Attempt missed. Siebe Schrijvers (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles de Ketelaere.

Attempt blocked. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. David Okereke replaces Lois Openda.

Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).

Omer Bayram (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Attempt blocked. Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder Balanta.

Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omer Bayram (Galatasaray).

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

Mariano (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge).

Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Adem Büyük (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Club Brugge. Clinton Mata tries a through ball, but Siebe Schrijvers is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42119547
3Club Bruges503239-63
4Galatasaray502319-82

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421113947
3Red Star Belgrade4103313-103
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City4310112910
2Shakhtar Donetsk412179-25
3Dinamo Zagreb41219725
4Atalanta4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42116427
3B Leverkusen520357-26
4Lokomotiv Moscow510449-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
