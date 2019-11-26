Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow0B Leverkusen2

Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 20IgnatjevBooked at 67mins
  • 5HöwedesBooked at 42mins
  • 14CorlukaBooked at 67mins
  • 31Rybus
  • 17ZhemaletdinovSubstituted forKulikovat 65'minutes
  • 6BarinovBooked at 83mins
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 19Macedo LopesSubstituted forSmolovat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Idowu
  • 9Smolov
  • 18Kolomeytsev
  • 27Cerqueira Paim
  • 33Kvirkvelia
  • 69Kulikov
  • 77Kochenkov

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 3Retsos
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18WendellBooked at 77mins
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10DemirbaySubstituted forBenderat 90'minutes
  • 38BellarabiSubstituted forAlarioat 77'minutes
  • 19Diaby
  • 9BaileySubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutes
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 8Bender
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 28Özcan
  • 36Lomb
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home21
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lars Bender.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lars Bender replaces Kerem Demirbay.

Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Attempt blocked. Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Sven Bender.

Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Volland with a cross.

Booking

Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Attempt saved. Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maciej Rybus with a cross.

Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Fedor Smolov replaces Éder.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Karim Bellarabi.

Booking

Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Volland.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniil Kulikov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Panagiotis Retsos tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.

