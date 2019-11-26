Scunthorpe and Port Vale: Football Association charge for League Two clubs

Matthew Lund was sent off for the second time this season after Saturday's 2-1 win over Port Vale

Scunthorpe United and Port Vale have been charged with "failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" by the Football Association.

The Iron's Matthew Lund and Vale's David Worrall were both sent off after the final whistle on Saturday after an altercation involving players from both sides.

Scunthorpe won the League Two game 2-1.

The clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.