Matt Crocker: Southampton appoint new director of football operations

In Matt Crocker's previous role at Southampton he oversaw the club's academy and pathway into the first team, including the emergence of Gareth Bale, Luke Shaw and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Southampton have appointed the Football Association's Matt Crocker as their new director of football operations.

Crocker leaves his role as head of development team coaching at the FA, where he played a key role in England's recent age group teams' success.

At Southampton he will oversee the development of every department that supports the club's various teams.

"Matt was the outstanding candidate in Europe for this role," said Saints' chief executive Martin Semmens.

"The Southampton way is at the very core of everything we do here at the club, with a strong focus on our player pathway into the first team," Semmens told Southampton's website.

Crocker, who previously worked at Southampton between 2006 and 2013, will start his new role early next year.

He will arrive at Southampton with the same title as his predecessor Ross Wilson, who left to join Glasgow Rangers in October, but his remit will be more similar to his role with the FA.