Ethan Galbraith: NI teenager makes Manchester United squad for Astana clash

Galbraith scored as the United U23s beat Sunderland on Friday, 22 November

Ethan Galbraith has been called up to the Manchester United first-team squad for the first time for Thursday's Europa League clash with Astana.

Glengormley native Galbraith, 18, is part of a youthful panel travelling to Kazakhstan with United already having qualified for the knockout stage.

United are top of Group L with 10 points from four games.

Galbraith, who made his Northern Ireland debut this year, has been a regular in United's U23 side this term.

Galbraith signed his first professional contract with United in May 2018 having joined the Red Devils in 2017.

Before that, his youth career included spells with Crusaders and Linfield.

The central midfielder also turned out for United in this year's Super Cup NI before making his Northern Ireland debut during the friendly victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park on 5 September.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken an inexperienced squad with him for Thursday's match after securing passage to the next round with three wins and a draw from the first four group games.

Most of United's regular first-team players have stayed in England to focus on Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Galbraith is one of several young players hoping to get a taste of senior European football this week.

Defender Max Taylor has also received his first senior call-up, 12 months after having chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.