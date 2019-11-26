Raheem Sterling in talks with Man City over new long-term deal

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has scored 18 goals for club and country this season

Manchester City have opened talks with forward Raheem Sterling about a new long-term contract.

Sterling, 24, signed a deal in November 2018 that runs to 2023 but City are keen to secure his future.

It is understood any new contract would see him become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

He won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award last season has been praised for his public stance on racism in society.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you