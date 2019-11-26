Raheem Sterling in talks with Man City over new long-term deal
-
- From the section Man City
Manchester City have opened talks with forward Raheem Sterling about a new long-term contract.
Sterling, 24, signed a deal in November 2018 that runs to 2023 but City are keen to secure his future.
It is understood any new contract would see him become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.
He won the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award last season has been praised for his public stance on racism in society.