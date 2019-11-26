Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain may start Derby coaching role on Saturday
- From the section Derby
Wayne Rooney could make his first appearance as a Derby coach in Saturday's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park.
Rooney joined as a player-coach on an 18-month contract in August.
Although the former England and Manchester United captain cannot play for his new club until January, there is nothing to stop him being in the dug-out in a coaching role.
Manager Phillip Cocu is likely to make a decision in the next 24 hours.
Rooney, 34, spent 18 months in Major League Soccer at DC United but that deal has now expired.
He spent a couple of weeks training at Derby before taking a break and will now embark on what is being termed as a pre-season training programme in an effort to get him ready for the 2 January fixture against Barnsley.