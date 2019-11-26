Wayne Rooney: Ex-England captain may start Derby coaching role on Saturday

Wayne Rooney officially links up with Derby and Phillip Cocu in January

Wayne Rooney could make his first appearance as a Derby coach in Saturday's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers at Pride Park.

Rooney joined as a player-coach on an 18-month contract in August.

Although the former England and Manchester United captain cannot play for his new club until January, there is nothing to stop him being in the dug-out in a coaching role.

Manager Phillip Cocu is likely to make a decision in the next 24 hours.

Rooney, 34, spent 18 months in Major League Soccer at DC United but that deal has now expired.

He spent a couple of weeks training at Derby before taking a break and will now embark on what is being termed as a pre-season training programme in an effort to get him ready for the 2 January fixture against Barnsley.