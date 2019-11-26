George Friend: Middlesbrough full-back sidelined until February

George Friend has been limited to just three apperarances this season

Middlesbrough full-back George Friend has been ruled out until February with a thigh injury.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injury since the end of last season.

After featuring twice in August he spent three months on the sidelines before making a comeback in the 2-2 draw at QPR earlier this month.

"He is hugely disappointed, but he'll be here every day with the players, giving it his all," boss Jonathan Woodgate told the club website.

Boro are above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.